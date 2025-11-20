Walmart Inc. $WMT is GDS Wealth Management’s 9th Largest Position

GDS Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 284,847 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Walmart comprises about 2.0% of GDS Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $27,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 397,264.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 104,514,912 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,496,702,000 after purchasing an additional 104,488,610 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at $2,532,331,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 30.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,292,749 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,922,770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,706,201 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 431,817,510 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,223,116,000 after buying an additional 5,856,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 527.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,739,038 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $591,620,000 after buying an additional 5,664,484 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total value of $1,414,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 892,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,241,073.20. This represents a 1.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.33, for a total value of $222,926.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 621,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,998,684.94. This trade represents a 0.35% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 133,888 shares of company stock valued at $13,835,383 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Walmart from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Erste Group Bank raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Thirty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.46.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walmart

Walmart Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE WMT opened at $100.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $801.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $79.81 and a one year high of $109.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.80.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $179.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.15 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.