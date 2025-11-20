Cumberland Partners Ltd Sells 12,951 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Cumberland Partners Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,680 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 12,951 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.6% of Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $22,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $497.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $406.00 to $362.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $444.00 to $406.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.65.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $334.78 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $326.31 and a 12-month high of $439.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $388.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $381.47. The company has a market capitalization of $333.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $41.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.06 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.78 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.478-14.478 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 3,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.23, for a total transaction of $1,551,900.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 24,235 shares in the company, valued at $9,941,924.05. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.23, for a total transaction of $2,265,740.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,635,234.11. This represents a 25.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,569 shares of company stock valued at $4,792,086. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

