NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ Acquires 878 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,627 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 0.6% of NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. IFS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% in the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 160 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Fairman Group LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 121.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.80, for a total transaction of $32,681.60. Following the sale, the director owned 18,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,253,567.20. The trade was a 0.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.26, for a total value of $800,786.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 11,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,383,884.14. The trade was a 19.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 195,452 shares of company stock worth $49,255,209 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $310.00 target price on shares of Alphabet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.81.

Alphabet Trading Up 2.8%

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $292.99 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.66 and a 52 week high of $304.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $260.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The business had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.28%.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

