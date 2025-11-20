Tarbox Family Office Inc. Has $17.78 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Tarbox Family Office Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 2.7% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $17,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC now owns 35,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,971,000 after purchasing an additional 11,162 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,112,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,821,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1%

VO stock opened at $282.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.44. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $223.65 and a 12-month high of $296.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

