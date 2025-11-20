Winnow Wealth LLC Takes $218,000 Position in General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 749 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $272,464,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 34.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,748,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $749,252,000 after acquiring an additional 709,782 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,261,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $343,866,000 after buying an additional 690,349 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 4.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,502,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,499,819,000 after acquiring an additional 256,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 183.1% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 261,484 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $71,276,000 after purchasing an additional 169,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Up 1.0%

GD stock opened at $346.49 on Thursday. General Dynamics Corporation has a 52 week low of $239.20 and a 52 week high of $360.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $338.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $93.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.49 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.35 EPS. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.300-15.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark Malcolm sold 3,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.45, for a total value of $1,060,829.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,777.70. This represents a 24.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher J. Brady sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.18, for a total transaction of $2,617,617.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 22,818 shares in the company, valued at $7,328,685.24. The trade was a 26.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,580 shares of company stock worth $4,064,484. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GD. Melius Research upgraded General Dynamics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on General Dynamics from $335.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.10.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

