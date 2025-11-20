Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Insider Vijayanthimala Singh Sells 1,200 Shares of Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,200 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.42, for a total value of $241,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 34,760 shares in the company, valued at $7,001,359.20. This trade represents a 3.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Vijayanthimala Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 15th, Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,200 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.31, for a total value of $240,372.00.

On Monday, September 29th, Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,200 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total value of $244,080.00.

On Monday, September 15th, Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,200 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total transaction of $205,824.00.

On Wednesday, August 27th, Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,200 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.26, for a total transaction of $206,712.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $201.89 on Thursday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.21 and a fifty-two week high of $203.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.04. The company has a market cap of $50.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.94, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The game software company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.07). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 12.14%.The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EA shares. DZ Bank cut Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Argus set a $210.00 price target on Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Oppenheimer downgraded Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Baird R W lowered Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.64.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.4% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,783 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.9% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.6% in the third quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 165 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

