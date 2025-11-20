Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $9.00. The stock had previously closed at $5.13, but opened at $5.53. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Organogenesis shares last traded at $5.6550, with a volume of 294,833 shares traded.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ORGO. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Organogenesis from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Organogenesis in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORGO. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Organogenesis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Organogenesis during the second quarter worth $35,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Organogenesis during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Organogenesis during the second quarter worth $45,000. 49.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $716.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.04 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.26.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.11. Organogenesis had a positive return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 1.30%.The business had revenue of $150.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.10 million. Organogenesis has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Organogenesis will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Novachor, a chorion membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, cytokines, and growth factors; NuShield, dehydrated placental tissue covering amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; and PuraPly AM, an antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage.

