Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday after Leerink Partners upgraded the stock from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Leerink Partners now has a $34.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $40.00. Approximately 2,501,672 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 224% from the previous session’s volume of 772,626 shares.The stock last traded at $25.8490 and had previously closed at $22.34.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Zacks Research raised Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut Agios Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agios Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.67.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $45,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 150.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $79,000.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.38 and a 200-day moving average of $36.91.
Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.93) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.49 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.35% and a negative net margin of 895.86%.Agios Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $16.22 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.85 EPS for the current year.
Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.
