Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday after Leerink Partners upgraded the stock from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Leerink Partners now has a $34.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $40.00. Approximately 2,501,672 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 224% from the previous session’s volume of 772,626 shares.The stock last traded at $25.8490 and had previously closed at $22.34.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Zacks Research raised Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut Agios Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agios Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.67.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Agios Pharmaceuticals

Insider Buying and Selling at Agios Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agios Pharmaceuticals

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, insider Sarah Gheuens sold 3,302 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total transaction of $145,023.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 61,727 shares in the company, valued at $2,711,049.84. This trade represents a 5.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Theodore James Jr. Washburn sold 8,546 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $315,091.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,003.16. This trade represents a 90.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders have sold 16,099 shares of company stock valued at $620,092 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $45,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 150.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $79,000.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 13.2%

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.38 and a 200-day moving average of $36.91.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.93) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.49 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.35% and a negative net margin of 895.86%.Agios Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $16.22 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.85 EPS for the current year.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.