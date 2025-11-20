Traders Purchase High Volume of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Call Options (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 7,629 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 373% compared to the average daily volume of 1,612 call options.

Insider Activity at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider James C. Hamilton sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 212,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,424,270. This trade represents a 8.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $1,525,000 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARWR. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 138.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,785,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,962,000 after buying an additional 2,774,933 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3,507.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,155,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096,238 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3,142.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,081,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,489 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $30,414,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,202,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $168,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,273 shares during the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.22.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARWR traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.12. The stock had a trading volume of 782,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,024,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 4.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.28. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $43.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of -30.50 and a beta of 1.27.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

Featured Articles

