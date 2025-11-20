Critical Survey: Volcon (EMPD) versus Its Competitors

Volcon (NASDAQ:EMPD – Get Free Report) is one of 26 public companies in the “AUTO – DOMESTIC” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Volcon to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Volcon and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Volcon $2.62 million -$45.51 million -0.32 Volcon Competitors $23.94 billion $510.60 million 14.31

Volcon’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Volcon. Volcon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Volcon 1 0 0 1 2.50 Volcon Competitors 865 2312 2611 133 2.34

This is a summary of recent ratings for Volcon and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “AUTO – DOMESTIC” companies have a potential upside of 2.43%. Given Volcon’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Volcon has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Volcon has a beta of -0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 162% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Volcon’s competitors have a beta of 1.10, suggesting that their average stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Volcon and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Volcon -1,758.79% -27.36% -23.81% Volcon Competitors -186.51% -23.45% -12.33%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.6% of shares of all “AUTO – DOMESTIC” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Volcon shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of shares of all “AUTO – DOMESTIC” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Volcon competitors beat Volcon on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

Volcon Company Profile

Volcon, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells electric off road powersport vehicles in the United States. It provides electric two and four-wheel motorcycles, and utility terrain vehicles through its dealers. The company also offers a line of upgrades and accessories. Its products are designed for family off-road adventures, and work on the farm and fun transport around private land applications. The company was formerly known as Frog ePowersports, Inc. and changed its name to Volcon, Inc. in October 2020. Volcon, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Round Rock, Texas.

