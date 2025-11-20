Weaver Consulting Group Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Weaver Consulting Group lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 2.4% of Weaver Consulting Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 9,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. First County Bank CT grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Financial Companies Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Financial Companies Inc. now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $330.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $236.42 and a 52 week high of $339.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $329.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.55.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.