NFP Retirement Inc. Sells 3,559 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

NFP Retirement Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,559 shares during the period. NFP Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 83,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,167,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Darrow Company Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Darrow Company Inc. now owns 134,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,884,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 304,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,350,000 after acquiring an additional 24,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 49,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BND opened at $74.23 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $71.10 and a 12-month high of $75.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.57.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

