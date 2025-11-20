Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Lowers Stock Position in GE Aerospace $GE

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,225,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,019 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $315,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GE. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its stake in GE Aerospace by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 17.1% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.8% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 159,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,101,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in GE Aerospace by 7.0% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 182,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,876,000 after buying an additional 11,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management purchased a new position in GE Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GE Aerospace alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on GE Aerospace from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.27.

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of GE Aerospace stock opened at $300.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $301.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.39. GE Aerospace has a 52 week low of $159.36 and a 52 week high of $316.67. The company has a market capitalization of $317.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.56.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.29 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 18.34%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

GE Aerospace Profile

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.