Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Sunlands Technology Group had a return on equity of 53.95% and a net margin of 17.47%. Sunlands Technology Group updated its Q4 2025 guidance to EPS.

Sunlands Technology Group Stock Down 17.2%

Shares of Sunlands Technology Group stock traded down $1.14 on Thursday, reaching $5.48. The stock had a trading volume of 7,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,790. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.09 million, a P/E ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.51. Sunlands Technology Group has a 1 year low of $4.28 and a 1 year high of $15.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sunlands Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Sunlands Technology Group

Sunlands Technology Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online education services through online and mobile platforms in the People's Republic of China. It offers various degree- and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses, including preparation courses for the self-taught higher education examination (STE) for learners pursuing associate diplomas or bachelor's degrees, as well as for the entrance examinations of Master of Business Administration programs.

