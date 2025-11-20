Miller Financial Services LLC Has $2.13 Million Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT

Miller Financial Services LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 2.7% of Miller Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Miller Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,863,000 after buying an additional 3,879 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 13,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 5,993 shares during the period. Sunpointe LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.7% during the first quarter. Pingora Partners LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

TLT opened at $88.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.79. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $83.29 and a twelve month high of $94.85. The company has a market capitalization of $48.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.53.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a $0.3251 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

