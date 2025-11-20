Prudential PLC Raises Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Prudential PLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 216,855 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 29,359 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $20,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 430 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 39.8% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.4% in the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 25,981 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.7% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 18,883 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $89.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $185.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.92. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $59.33 and a one year high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $2.44. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 68.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UBER shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler set a $107.00 price target on Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group set a $122.00 price objective on Uber Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.26.

Insider Activity

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,250 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $3,013,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 86,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,343,319.02. The trade was a 26.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total value of $287,812.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 174,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,037,833.50. This represents a 1.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 602,000 shares of company stock valued at $58,695,660 in the last ninety days. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

