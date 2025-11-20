Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF $MGK Stock Position Lowered by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGK. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 833.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MGK opened at $402.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $406.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $379.29. The company has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $262.65 and a 1 year high of $426.80.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

