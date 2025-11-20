Altria Group, Inc. $MO Shares Sold by TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,197 shares during the quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $9,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MO. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the second quarter worth about $126,471,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,717,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,364,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,923 shares in the last quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,715,000. Invst LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 252.0% during the 1st quarter. Invst LLC now owns 16,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 11,589 shares during the period. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,388,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MO opened at $58.60 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.83. The company has a market capitalization of $98.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.51. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.08 and a 1 year high of $68.60.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 295.26% and a net margin of 37.24%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Altria Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.370-5.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 30th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MO shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $72.00 price target on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.33.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

