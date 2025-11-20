Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Has $3.01 Million Position in American Express Company $AXP

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,428 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,137 shares during the period. American Express comprises about 1.5% of Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 3.8% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Lionshead Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. GDS Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of American Express by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 66,594 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $21,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 415,637 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $132,580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,620,873 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,473,966,000 after purchasing an additional 133,439 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at American Express

In other American Express news, CMO Elizabeth Rutledge sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.21, for a total transaction of $18,010,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 85,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,825,691.17. This represents a 36.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas Tabish sold 2,515 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.61, for a total transaction of $894,359.15. Following the transaction, the insider owned 2,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,359.15. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 193,292 shares of company stock valued at $65,363,878 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $371.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Thursday, November 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on American Express from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. Finally, HSBC set a $295.00 target price on American Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $332.65.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $344.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $344.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $319.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. American Express Company has a 1-year low of $220.43 and a 1-year high of $377.23.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The payment services company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.16. American Express had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 14.97%.The business had revenue of $17.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. American Express has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.200-15.500 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.01%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Articles

