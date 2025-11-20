Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Has $407,000 Stake in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 28.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust increased its position in Lam Research by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in Lam Research in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $148.80 on Thursday. Lam Research Corporation has a 1 year low of $56.32 and a 1 year high of $167.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $186.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.22.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 60.60%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.050-1.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on LRCX. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $115.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 52,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total value of $7,249,191.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 251,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,870,428.30. This represents a 17.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 9,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.47, for a total value of $1,418,804.70. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 56,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,942,091.42. The trade was a 13.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 102,608 shares of company stock worth $14,916,496 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

