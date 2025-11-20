Acuity (NYSE:AYI) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Zacks Research

Zacks Research cut shares of Acuity (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Acuity from $365.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Acuity from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Acuity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Acuity from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Acuity from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Acuity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.17.

Shares of NYSE AYI traded up $6.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $355.30. The company had a trading volume of 20,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,225. Acuity has a 1-year low of $216.81 and a 1-year high of $375.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $353.54 and its 200-day moving average is $314.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.62.

Acuity (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 1st. The electronics maker reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Acuity had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.30 earnings per share. Acuity has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.000-20.500 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Acuity will post 15.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 17th. Acuity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.43%.

In other Acuity news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 4,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.11, for a total value of $1,638,978.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 6,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,211,106.16. This represents a 42.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity in the first quarter valued at about $379,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Acuity by 20.7% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 28,533 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,514,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Acuity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $407,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Acuity by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,193 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Acuity by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 542,715 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $142,907,000 after purchasing an additional 60,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

