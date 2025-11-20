Wealthspire Advisors LLC Buys 1,403 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF $GBIL

Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $3,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,071,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 4,993,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,121,000 after buying an additional 815,756 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,337,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,961,000 after acquiring an additional 83,701 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,242,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,467,000 after acquiring an additional 19,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 173.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,231,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,391,000 after acquiring an additional 781,045 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GBIL opened at $100.07 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 12-month low of $99.82 and a 12-month high of $100.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.03.

About Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

