Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR) Upgraded to “Hold” at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

CDLR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Cadeler A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cadeler A/S in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

NYSE:CDLR traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.60. 33,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,181. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.23. Cadeler A/S has a 12 month low of $16.38 and a 12 month high of $25.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.35.

Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $1.51. The company had revenue of $136.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.33 million. Cadeler A/S had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 50.69%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cadeler A/S will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yaupon Capital Management LP grew its position in Cadeler A/S by 17.7% during the first quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 134,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 20,309 shares in the last quarter. Valueworks LLC lifted its position in Cadeler A/S by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 532,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,468,000 after buying an additional 96,508 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cadeler A/S by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cadeler A/S by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 429,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after acquiring an additional 200,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cadeler A/S by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.03% of the company’s stock.

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. It also provides wind farm construction, maintenance, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry, as well as marine and engineering services. The company owns and operates four offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels.

