XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Daiwa America

Daiwa America upgraded shares of XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

XPEV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Macquarie boosted their price target on XPeng from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of XPeng in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of XPeng from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. CLSA raised shares of XPeng to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of XPeng in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.70.

XPeng Stock Performance

NYSE XPEV traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $21.19. 3,336,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,200,833. XPeng has a fifty-two week low of $11.14 and a fifty-two week high of $28.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.32 and a beta of 2.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.70.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.41. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 9.25% and a negative net margin of 4.02%.The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.48 billion. Equities research analysts predict that XPeng will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPeng

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in XPeng by 651.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in XPeng in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its stake in XPeng by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of XPeng during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of XPeng by 16.9% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

