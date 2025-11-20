Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Announces Earnings Results

Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX 18.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Liontrust Asset Management had a net margin of 35.21% and a return on equity of 39.68%.

Liontrust Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of LIO traded up GBX 10.92 on Thursday, reaching GBX 293.92. The stock had a trading volume of 951,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,743. Liontrust Asset Management has a twelve month low of GBX 221.88 and a twelve month high of GBX 508. The firm has a market capitalization of £184.42 million, a PE ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 311.96 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 348.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LIO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Liontrust Asset Management from GBX 365 to GBX 340 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 435 price objective on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Liontrust Asset Management from GBX 290 to GBX 280 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 310 target price on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 341.25.

Liontrust Asset Management Company Profile

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

