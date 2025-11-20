Norcros (LON:NXR) Posts Earnings Results

Norcros (LON:NXR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX 16.30 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Norcros had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 6.83%.

Shares of LON:NXR traded up GBX 11.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 303.44. The stock had a trading volume of 38,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,513. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.60. Norcros has a 12-month low of GBX 184.50 and a 12-month high of GBX 320. The stock has a market capitalization of £272.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.81 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 280.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 275.55.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NXR shares. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Norcros from GBX 350 to GBX 410 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 630 price target on shares of Norcros in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 340 price objective on shares of Norcros in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 438.75.

Norcros is a market leading group of brands providing design led, high quality bathroom and kitchen products with operations primarily in the UK and South Africa.

Based in the UK, Norcros operates under six brands:

· Triton – Market leader in the manufacture and marketing of showers in the UK

· Merlyn – UK and Ireland’s No.1 supplier of shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors

· Grant Westfield – Leading manufacturer of high-end waterproof bathroom wall panels

· Vado – Leading manufacturer and supplier of taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, and valves

· Croydex – Market-leading, innovative designer, manufacturer, and distributor of high-quality bathroom furnishings and accessories

· Abode – Leading niche designer and distributor of high-quality kitchen taps, bathroom taps, and kitchen sinks

Based in South Africa, Norcros operates under four brands:

· Tile Africa – Chain of retail stores focused on ceramic and porcelain tiles and associated products such as sanitaryware, showers, and adhesives

· Johnson Tiles South Africa – Manufacturer of ceramic and porcelain tiles

· TAL – Leading manufacturer of ceramic and building adhesives in South Africa

· House of Plumbing – Market-leading supplier of specialist plumbing materials

Norcros is headquartered in Wilmslow, Cheshire and employs around 2,100 people.

