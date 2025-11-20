Cumberland Partners Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the quarter. S&P Global makes up 3.6% of Cumberland Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $51,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $625.00 to $599.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $660.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $613.00.

S&P Global Price Performance

S&P Global stock opened at $490.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $427.14 and a 52-week high of $579.05. The firm has a market cap of $148.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $494.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $516.81.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. S&P Global had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 27.30%. On average, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.93%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

