The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation $BK Shares Acquired by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 805,230 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,330 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $73,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,035,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,053,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $423,858,000 after buying an additional 1,052,145 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 150.5% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,804,000 after acquiring an additional 51,457 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at $773,627,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BK shares. Barclays upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.29.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 0.0%

BK stock opened at $107.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.67. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a twelve month low of $70.46 and a twelve month high of $113.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $74.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 27th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 30.59%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

