William Blair Raises Earnings Estimates for National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for National Vision in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 17th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.49. The consensus estimate for National Vision’s current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. National Vision had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $487.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. National Vision has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.620-0.700 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of National Vision from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital initiated coverage on National Vision in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on National Vision from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of National Vision from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Vision currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

National Vision Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EYE traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.48. 114,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,059,954. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -848.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.32. National Vision has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $29.59.

Institutional Trading of National Vision

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Vision by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,568,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,066,000 after buying an additional 156,741 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of National Vision by 6.9% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,996,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,850,000 after purchasing an additional 320,565 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 36.0% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,840,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,783 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in National Vision by 1,242.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,532,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in National Vision by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,391,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,198,000 after buying an additional 896,093 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Vision

In related news, Chairman L Reade Fahs sold 137,400 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $3,342,942.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 544,795 shares in the company, valued at $13,254,862.35. The trade was a 20.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America’s Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

Featured Articles

