FY2028 EPS Estimates for RenovoRx Lowered by HC Wainwright

RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT – Free Report) – HC Wainwright decreased their FY2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of RenovoRx in a report released on Tuesday, November 18th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.27. The consensus estimate for RenovoRx’s current full-year earnings is ($0.40) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for RenovoRx’s FY2029 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of RenovoRx from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered RenovoRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of RenovoRx in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RenovoRx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

RenovoRx Stock Performance

RenovoRx stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.79. 94,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,664. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average is $1.18. The firm has a market cap of $28.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.29. RenovoRx has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $1.69.

RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.41 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RenovoRx

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RenovoRx in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in RenovoRx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in RenovoRx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RenovoRx in the third quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in RenovoRx during the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

RenovoRx Company Profile

RenovoRx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing proprietary targeted combination therapies to improve therapeutic outcomes for cancer patients undergoing treatment. Its lead product candidate is RenovoGem, an oncology drug-device combination product, consisting of intra-arterial gemcitabine and RenovoCath that is in Phase III clinical trials for the locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

