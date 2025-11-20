Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Upgraded at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

SRRK has been the topic of several other research reports. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Scholar Rock to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Scholar Rock from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Raymond James Financial set a $53.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Scholar Rock from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Scholar Rock Price Performance

SRRK traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.95. The stock had a trading volume of 388,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,247. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 0.79. Scholar Rock has a 1-year low of $22.71 and a 1-year high of $46.98. The company has a quick ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.66) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Scholar Rock will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Scholar Rock

In other news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju purchased 113,025 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.65 per share, for a total transaction of $4,368,416.25. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 500,439 shares in the company, valued at $19,341,967.35. This represents a 29.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Katie Peng sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $32,725.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 33,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,222.42. This represents a 2.88% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 7,537 shares of company stock valued at $242,088 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scholar Rock

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 4.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,952,000 after buying an additional 8,731 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 152.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Scholar Rock by 508.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 43,981 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Scholar Rock during the first quarter valued at approximately $513,000. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

