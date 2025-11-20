Analysts Issue Forecasts for OESX Q1 Earnings

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX – Free Report) – Analysts at Singular Research issued their Q1 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Orion Energy Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 17th. Singular Research analyst G. Sriharan forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Orion Energy Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.32) per share. Singular Research also issued estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Orion Energy Systems to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Orion Energy Systems Stock Up 2.5%

NASDAQ:OESX traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,891. The company has a market cap of $54.43 million, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.64. Orion Energy Systems has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $15.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $19.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 million. Orion Energy Systems had a negative return on equity of 62.99% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. Orion Energy Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orion Energy Systems

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OESX. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 3.6% during the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,884,085 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 99,499 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 799,508 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 39,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the first quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 52.59% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, area lighting, industrial applications, and government in North America and Germany. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Maintenance, and Electric Vehicle (EV).

