Promising Mining Stocks To Watch Now – November 19th

IREN, MP Materials, and Freeport-McMoRan are the three Mining stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mining stocks are shares of companies involved in exploring for, extracting, processing, and selling natural resources such as gold, copper, coal, or lithium. For investors, they offer direct exposure to commodity prices and potential dividends, but also carry heightened risks from volatile metal prices, operational challenges, regulatory and environmental issues, and geopolitical factors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mining stocks within the last several days.

IREN (IREN)

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

MP Materials (MP)

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

