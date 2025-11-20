Research Analysts Set Expectations for Glaukos Q4 Earnings

Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q4 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Glaukos in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the medical instruments supplier will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.09. Zacks Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Glaukos’ current full-year earnings is ($1.08) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Glaukos’ Q3 2027 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.11. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 18.65%.The firm had revenue of $133.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Glaukos has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on GKOS. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Glaukos from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Glaukos from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Glaukos in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Glaukos from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Glaukos to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.08.

Glaukos Stock Performance

GKOS stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $97.29. 67,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,898. Glaukos has a 1-year low of $73.16 and a 1-year high of $163.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of -63.45 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Glaukos

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Glaukos by 102.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 399 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 5,754.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 644 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Glaukos by 42.9% in the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

