Space Stocks To Follow Today – November 19th

Boeing, AST SpaceMobile, GE Aerospace, Rocket Lab, and Axon Enterprise are the five Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. “Space stocks” are publicly traded companies whose principal business activities are tied to the space industry — for example satellite manufacturers and operators, launch providers, ground-segment and propulsion suppliers, space tourism firms, and related service or data companies. Investors view them as a distinct, often high-growth and capital?intensive sector that can be volatile and influenced by technological progress, government contracts/regulation, and long-term commercial adoption of space services. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

AST SpaceMobile (ASTS)

Read Our Latest Research Report on ASTS

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GE

Rocket Lab (RKLB)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc., a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RKLB

Axon Enterprise (AXON)

Axon Enterprise, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AXON

Featured Stories