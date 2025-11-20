ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target Cut to $117.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $122.00 to $117.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the energy producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.76% from the company’s current price.

COP has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.13.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $90.17. The company had a trading volume of 378,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,646,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $79.88 and a one year high of $115.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.90. The company has a market capitalization of $111.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.58.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The energy producer reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.20. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 15.26%.The company had revenue of $15.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. ConocoPhillips’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director William H. Mcraven acquired 5,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $86.68 per share, for a total transaction of $499,970.24. Following the acquisition, the director owned 5,768 shares in the company, valued at $499,970.24. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of ConocoPhillips

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Triumph Capital Management grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 2,558 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.4% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 21,822 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $382,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.7% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,843 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

