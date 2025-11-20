Midas Minerals (ASX:MM1) Insider Michael(Mick) Wilson Sells 400,000 Shares of Stock

Midas Minerals Limited (ASX:MM1 – Get Free Report) insider Michael(Mick) Wilson sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.36, for a total transaction of A$142,000.00.

The company has a market cap of $15.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,741.00 and a beta of -0.56.

Midas Minerals Limited engages in exploration and evaluation of mineral resources. The company primarily explores for gold and base metals in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia. Its projects include the Weebo gold project covering 198 square kilometers and 2 exploration licenses located near Leinster, Western Australia; the Challa project, which consists of 2 exploration licenses and 3 license applications covering 859 square kilometers located to the east of Mt Magnet in Western Australia; and the Midas' Newington project that includes 2 exploration licenses covering 94.3 square kilometers located to southern cross greenstone belt; and the Greenbush lithium project covering 102 kilometers located in Ontario, Canada.

