UBS Group Begins Coverage on nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT)

UBS Group started coverage on shares of nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.07% from the stock’s current price.

NVT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $111.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on nVent Electric from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on nVent Electric from $114.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on nVent Electric from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, nVent Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

Shares of nVent Electric stock opened at $105.73 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.41. nVent Electric has a one year low of $41.71 and a one year high of $117.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 16.83%.The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. nVent Electric has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.870-0.890 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.310-3.330 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total transaction of $550,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 26,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,112. This represents a 15.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 32,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.04, for a total transaction of $3,723,876.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 30,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,454,728.48. This trade represents a 51.87% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 153,500 shares of company stock valued at $17,306,795. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On nVent Electric

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVT. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the first quarter valued at $229,615,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the second quarter worth about $234,290,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 146.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,195,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896,749 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,113,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,096,000 after buying an additional 709,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,260,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,563,000 after buying an additional 477,135 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

