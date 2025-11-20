Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Major Shareholder Alexandra Seros Sells 35,000 Shares of Stock

Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Alexandra Seros sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.73, for a total value of $95,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 10,822,122 shares in the company, valued at $29,544,393.06. The trade was a 0.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Alexandra Seros also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 19th, Alexandra Seros sold 1,979 shares of Entravision Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.67, for a total transaction of $5,283.93.

On Monday, November 17th, Alexandra Seros sold 63,859 shares of Entravision Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total transaction of $180,082.38.

On Friday, November 14th, Alexandra Seros sold 46,064 shares of Entravision Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total value of $127,597.28.

On Thursday, November 13th, Alexandra Seros sold 57,978 shares of Entravision Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total transaction of $165,817.08.

On Wednesday, November 12th, Alexandra Seros sold 45,120 shares of Entravision Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total transaction of $132,201.60.

On Monday, November 10th, Alexandra Seros sold 23,093 shares of Entravision Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total transaction of $68,124.35.

On Friday, November 7th, Alexandra Seros sold 69,090 shares of Entravision Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total value of $197,597.40.

On Thursday, November 6th, Alexandra Seros sold 157,817 shares of Entravision Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total transaction of $433,996.75.

On Thursday, September 11th, Alexandra Seros sold 41,078 shares of Entravision Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total transaction of $94,890.18.

On Wednesday, September 10th, Alexandra Seros sold 58,525 shares of Entravision Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $139,289.50.

Entravision Communications Trading Up 2.1%

EVC stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.66. The company had a trading volume of 18,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,730. The stock has a market cap of $241.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day moving average of $2.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Entravision Communications Corporation has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $3.15.

Entravision Communications Announces Dividend

Entravision Communications ( NYSE:EVC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $120.63 million during the quarter. Entravision Communications had a negative net margin of 30.16% and a negative return on equity of 51.15%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. Entravision Communications’s payout ratio is presently -15.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Entravision Communications in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entravision Communications

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Entravision Communications during the third quarter worth about $27,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Entravision Communications during the first quarter worth about $28,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 86.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entravision Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 69.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Entravision Communications

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising solutions, media, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics in the United States. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

