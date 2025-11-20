Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST) Director Robert Patrick Kruczek Purchases 47,000 Shares

Westrock Coffee Company (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) Director Robert Patrick Kruczek purchased 47,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $199,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 338,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,396.75. The trade was a 16.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, November 18th, Robert Patrick Kruczek purchased 79,000 shares of Westrock Coffee stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.08 per share, for a total transaction of $322,320.00.

On Monday, November 17th, Robert Patrick Kruczek bought 24,000 shares of Westrock Coffee stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.12 per share, with a total value of $98,880.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEST traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,154. The company has a market capitalization of $420.59 million, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 0.47. Westrock Coffee Company has a fifty-two week low of $3.59 and a fifty-two week high of $8.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.87, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.85.

Westrock Coffee ( NASDAQ:WEST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Westrock Coffee had a negative return on equity of 98.07% and a negative net margin of 8.58%.The company had revenue of $354.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Westrock Coffee Company will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westrock Coffee by 199.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Westrock Coffee by 79.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Westrock Coffee by 130.9% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Westrock Coffee during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Westrock Coffee in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 45.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WEST. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Westrock Coffee in a report on Friday, November 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Westrock Coffee from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Westrock Coffee from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Westrock Coffee in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Westrock Coffee currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions, and Sustainable Sourcing & Traceability (SS&T). The Beverage Solutions segment provides various packaging, including branded and private label coffee in bags, fractional packs, and single serve cups, as well as extract solutions for applications in cold brew and ready-to-drink offerings.

