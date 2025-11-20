D. Boral Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA)

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at D. Boral Capital in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HUMA. UBS Group set a $6.00 price target on Humacyte in a report on Monday, October 13th. Barclays began coverage on Humacyte in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Humacyte from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Humacyte from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Humacyte from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.29.

Get Humacyte alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HUMA

Humacyte Stock Up 6.4%

HUMA traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.25. The company had a trading volume of 716,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,318,350. The company has a market cap of $197.17 million, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.88. Humacyte has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.94.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.92 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Humacyte will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humacyte

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUMA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Humacyte by 7.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,520,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,085,000 after acquiring an additional 520,431 shares during the period. Heights Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Humacyte during the 1st quarter worth $6,863,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Humacyte by 38.7% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 3,950,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,735,000 after buying an additional 1,101,198 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Humacyte by 141.1% during the second quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 3,430,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,169,000 after buying an additional 2,007,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the first quarter valued at about $5,648,000. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Humacyte

(Get Free Report)

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Humacyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humacyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.