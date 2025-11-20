Snap (NYSE:SNAP) CAO Rebecca Morrow Sells 12,699 Shares

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 12,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $105,909.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 466,603 shares in the company, valued at $3,891,469.02. This trade represents a 2.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Rebecca Morrow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 16th, Rebecca Morrow sold 2,501 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total value of $18,907.56.

Snap Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of NYSE:SNAP traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.29. The company had a trading volume of 7,782,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,952,695. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.90 and a 1-year high of $13.28. The stock has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of -28.53 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 8.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Snap has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Snap by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,483,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,921,841 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Snap by 1.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 87,272,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,448 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Snap by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 37,780,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,285,000 after acquiring an additional 95,989 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Snap in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,697,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Snap by 110.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,300,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,930,766 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on SNAP shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Arete Research upgraded shares of Snap to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Snap from $8.70 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.06.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

