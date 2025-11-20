TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Insider Sajal Srivastava Purchases 27,439 Shares of Stock

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) insider Sajal Srivastava acquired 27,439 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.06 per share, for a total transaction of $166,280.34. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 836,139 shares in the company, valued at $5,067,002.34. This trade represents a 3.39% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Sajal Srivastava also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 17th, Sajal Srivastava purchased 44,648 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.06 per share, with a total value of $270,566.88.

On Friday, November 14th, Sajal Srivastava acquired 46,700 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $279,733.00.

On Wednesday, November 12th, Sajal Srivastava acquired 50,000 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.95 per share, with a total value of $297,500.00.

On Tuesday, November 11th, Sajal Srivastava bought 26,117 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.76 per share, with a total value of $150,433.92.

On Wednesday, September 3rd, Sajal Srivastava purchased 48,800 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.77 per share, for a total transaction of $330,376.00.

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Sajal Srivastava acquired 54,000 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.72 per share, with a total value of $362,880.00.

On Friday, August 29th, Sajal Srivastava bought 65,000 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.73 per share, with a total value of $437,450.00.

On Thursday, August 28th, Sajal Srivastava purchased 44,630 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.64 per share, for a total transaction of $296,343.20.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TPVG traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,498. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.44. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.24 and a 1 year high of $8.50.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Announces Dividend

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC ( NYSE:TPVG ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The investment management company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $22.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 36.02%. Analysts anticipate that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is 108.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPVG. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 60.4% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 41,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 15,690 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 102,318 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 17,445 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. 12.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TPVG. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Thursday, November 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Research cut TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

(Get Free Report)

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

