Southwest Gas Corporation to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.62 (NYSE:SWX)

Southwest Gas Corporation (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th.

Southwest Gas has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years. Southwest Gas has a dividend payout ratio of 60.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Southwest Gas to earn $3.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.2%.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Southwest Gas Stock Performance

NYSE:SWX traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,846. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.70. Southwest Gas has a 12-month low of $64.69 and a 12-month high of $82.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $316.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 4.06%.The business’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southwest Gas will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total value of $116,865,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 6,032,604 shares in the company, valued at $470,000,177.64. The trade was a 19.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southwest Gas

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWX. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the 2nd quarter worth $422,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 1,015.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $779,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Southwest Gas by 8.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 763,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,783,000 after acquiring an additional 14,875 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.