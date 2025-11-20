NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $250.00 at Wolfe Research

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Wolfe Research from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.97% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, President Capital raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-four have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.72.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Stock Up 3.9%

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $7.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $193.84. 76,552,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,419,719. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $4.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.27, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.48. NVIDIA has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $212.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The company had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q4 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total value of $13,317,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 72,248,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,829,142,350.62. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total value of $61,736,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,399,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,251,251.17. The trade was a 4.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,251,577 shares of company stock valued at $583,143,187. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.