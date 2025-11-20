Bank of America Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Target (NYSE:TGT) Stock Price

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Bank of America from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 7.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TGT. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Target in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Target from $117.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Target from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Target from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.28.

Shares of TGT traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.33. 1,879,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,322,069. The company has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.19. Target has a fifty-two week low of $85.30 and a fifty-two week high of $145.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.34 and its 200-day moving average is $96.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. Target had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $25.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-8.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Target by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Target during the first quarter worth about $407,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its position in Target by 1.4% during the first quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 160,109 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,709,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Target in the first quarter valued at about $1,303,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 361.1% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,900 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 8,536 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

