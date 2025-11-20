Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) Receives “Buy” Rating from D. Boral Capital

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at D. Boral Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price target on Plus Therapeutics from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Plus Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Plus Therapeutics from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Plus Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Plus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.75.

Plus Therapeutics Stock Up 4.7%

PSTV traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.51. The stock had a trading volume of 18,104,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,273,205. Plus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $2.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.48. The stock has a market cap of $70.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.77.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Plus Therapeutics will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Plus Therapeutics

In related news, Director Robert P. Lenk acquired 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.49 per share, for a total transaction of $53,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 139,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,270.23. This trade represents a 375.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plus Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Plus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $46,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Plus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Scientech Research LLC purchased a new stake in Plus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $628,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Plus Therapeutics Company Profile

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer. Its lead radiotherapeutic drug candidate is rhenium (186Re) obisbemeda, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers and other cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.

