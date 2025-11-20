Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) Declares $0.19 Monthly Dividend

Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1934 per share by the asset manager on Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 11.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 15th.

Capital Southwest has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Capital Southwest has a payout ratio of 99.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Capital Southwest to earn $2.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.1%.

Capital Southwest Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSWC traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $20.72. 69,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,467. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.71. Capital Southwest has a 52 week low of $17.46 and a 52 week high of $23.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $56.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.37 million. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 39.95% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capital Southwest will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

CSWC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Raymond James Financial lowered Capital Southwest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Capital Southwest to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Monday. Finally, Capital One Financial set a $22.00 price objective on Capital Southwest in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital Southwest presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.64.

About Capital Southwest

(Get Free Report)

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalizations and growth capital investments.

