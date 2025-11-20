Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.136 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 26th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NCV traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,240. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.48. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.51 and a 1-year high of $15.83.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Company Profile
