Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, January 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 12th.

NYSE EDF traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $4.90. The stock had a trading volume of 12,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,768. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.02. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.14 and a 52-week high of $5.28.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

