Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, January 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 12th.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE EDF traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $4.90. The stock had a trading volume of 12,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,768. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.02. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.14 and a 52-week high of $5.28.
About Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund
